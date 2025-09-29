One Battle After Another opens to $48.5 million at the box office on a $130 million budget

HQ

Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another kicked off its radical box office run over the weekend, and while film communities on social media may be obsessed with the political thriller, it seems audiences at large need a bit more convincing.

As per Box Office Mojo, One Battle After Another opened to $48.5 million at the global box office. While this might sound underwhelming for a film that apparently needs somewhere close to $300 million to break even, Warner Bros. might not be sweating bullets just yet.

As we've seen with Sinners earlier this year, original films that are R-rated sometimes need a bit of hype to get the ball rolling. One Battle After Another has enjoyed stellar critic reviews, and if word spreads among audiences that this is indeed a must-see, we could see steady box office earnings pour in.

Or not, as the case may be. We'll have to wait and see but right now One Battle After Another doesn't have many major contenders in its genre and space. Some moviegoers went to see Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie, and the latest Demon Slayer movie has now topped $600 million globally, but we're not sure there are many moviegoers looking at the screen wondering whether they should see Gabby's Dollhouse or the latest PTA feature.