Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another leads BAFTA nominations, with Sinners trailing a close second

It's not quite 16 nominations, but OBAA continues to prove itself a powerhouse of 2025.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Just as we had the Oscar nominations last week, it's now the turn of the BAFTAs to share its shortlist of nominees for its 2026 awards ceremony. You probably won't be shocked to see what movies make up the most-nominated films this year, as there are some familiar names.

You can check out the list of nominees in full on BAFTAs site, but if you want a quick rundown we can tell you Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another leads the awards show with a whopping 14 nominations, followed closely by Sinners with 13 and Hamnet and Marty Supreme tying for third place with 11 nominations.

Hamnet, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, Sinners, and One Battle After Another make up the Best Picture list, with Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan, Jesse Plemons, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet and Robert Aramayo up for Best Actor. Best Actress is similarly stacked, with Jessie Buckley, Emma Stone, Chase Infiniti, Kate Hudson, Rose Byrne, and Renate Reinsve in the runnings.

Which film do you think should take home the most gold at the BAFTAs?

One Battle After Another

Related texts

0
One Battle After AnotherScore

One Battle After Another
MOVIE REVIEW. Written by Alex Hopley

Paul Thomas Anderson's political dramady might not be a revolution, but it is a pretty good time.



Loading next content