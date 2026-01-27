One Battle After Another leads BAFTA nominations, with Sinners trailing a close second

HQ

Just as we had the Oscar nominations last week, it's now the turn of the BAFTAs to share its shortlist of nominees for its 2026 awards ceremony. You probably won't be shocked to see what movies make up the most-nominated films this year, as there are some familiar names.

You can check out the list of nominees in full on BAFTAs site, but if you want a quick rundown we can tell you Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another leads the awards show with a whopping 14 nominations, followed closely by Sinners with 13 and Hamnet and Marty Supreme tying for third place with 11 nominations.

Hamnet, Marty Supreme, Sentimental Value, Sinners, and One Battle After Another make up the Best Picture list, with Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan, Jesse Plemons, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet and Robert Aramayo up for Best Actor. Best Actress is similarly stacked, with Jessie Buckley, Emma Stone, Chase Infiniti, Kate Hudson, Rose Byrne, and Renate Reinsve in the runnings.

Which film do you think should take home the most gold at the BAFTAs?