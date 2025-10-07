At a time where it feels as if a lot of political films take a broader approach, biting off more than they can chew (looking at you, Eddington), the narrow focus of Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another offers enough for commentary without making you feel like the man behind the lens believes he's got it all figured out regarding the political state of his country.

Instead of setting up some orange man stand-in like Thanos to be epically thwarted at the end of the film, One Battle After Another shows us the story of the French 75, a revolutionary group that dissolved 16 years prior to the present day. Only a few of its members haven't been caught or killed by the time we pick up the main events of the story, but the man hunting them down hasn't yet given up, and hopes to catch one Bob Ferguson AKA Ghetto Pat (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his daughter Willa (Chase Infiniti) to round out his set of revolutionaries.

What follows is a consistently tense and surprisingly funny story about the remaining resistance members gathering around Willa as they try to keep her from Colonel Lockjaw's clutches. It's not necessarily action packed, although what firefights we do get are impactful and are tremendously shot. You've probably heard about the car chase scene by now and while the person sitting next to me fell asleep until gunshots started ringing out, I couldn't take my eyes away despite it arriving towards the end of a 2 hours and 50 minutes runtime.

The performances are the main source of entertainment throughout that lengthy runtime. The camerawork is stellar but a lovely zoom wasn't going to keep my eyes open in the same way that Leonardo DiCaprio did bringing Ghetto Pat to life. The agitated stoner ex-revolutionary is as watchable as he is relatable, and the second act scenes with Benicio del Toro's character felt like a buddy comedy I would have loved to have seen more of. Sean Penn is the real stand out here, though, and his portrayal of Lockjaw brings forward a villain that feels a rarity nowadays. He's menacing, but at the same time quite parodical. A threat that should be taken seriously, right up until he opens his mouth. Not a goofy character by any means, but one that feels more human than terminator because of his weaknesses without PTA necessitating a tragic backstory for him.

While One Battle After Another doesn't exactly overstay its welcome, it does fall victim to a bit of bloat. As mentioned, this film is nearly 3 hours long. That's quite a while for my Instagram Reels-addled brain to sit through, and though at no point was I pulling out hairs and checking my watch, I did think that it could have been paced a little better. There's a little too much indulgence in the plot, which doesn't always feel like it actively serves our characters or our story. There are a lot of plates being juggled here, and some of them end up feeling broken on the floor. The bounty hunter character, for example, seems woefully underrepresented in the plot considering he takes one of the most important actions in the film, leading to Willa's survival at a key moment.

I also found the soundtrack to be a bit too insistent. Its plonking piano tunes are welcome at first, and a nice accompaniment to the film's feeling of building tension, but they do outlive their goodwill towards the end of the film. Otherwise, the sound is crisp and clear, and it matches the film's grittier visuals well.

One Battle After Another might not be the seminal masterpiece that the current consensus would have you believe, but it's a damn good ride and has some stellar performances from Hollywood greats and soon-to-be greats. A very nice addition to PTA's overall filmography.

