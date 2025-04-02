Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is getting a sequel on Netflix

HQ

After we all thought it was some odd April Fool's Day joke, it turns out that Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is really getting a sequel. Tarantino's latest movie saw Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie living lives of various levels of glamour in Hollywood before facing off against some members of Charles Manson's cult.

Cliff Booth, Brad Pitt's character and the most normal man in the 2019 movie, is going to be the focus of this new movie. According to Deadline, the process of getting the project to Netflix was as follows: Tarantino writes the potential sequel script before deciding he doesn't want it to be his last movie. Pitt then reads the script and gets Tarantino's blessing to pass it to David Fincher. Fincher, equally impressed, wants to make the movie, but as he's exclusive to Netflix, it'll come from the streamer.

Some fans might be disappointed to hear Tarantino won't be in the director's chair, but he still wrote the movie, so it won't be entirely without his influence. He's also apparently in for a big payday for the script rights, too.

As Pitt won an Oscar for the role of Cliff Booth, and the character himself seems shrouded in mystery a lot of the time in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, we can see why there's interest in making this sequel. Let's just hope it can do without DiCaprio, who doesn't appear to be signing on for another round of Rick Dalton.