Once Upon A Puppet enjoys final trailer ahead of April launch

The school of dark side-scrolling titles like Limbo, Inside or Little Nightmares now has a new contender in this niche. Once Upon a Puppet is the story of puzzles and dynamic levels in which we control a little wooden puppet and last night, during the Future Games Showcase showcase, it unveiled a new trailer packed with a trailer, a lot of charm, and a release date.

Among its main attractions, Once Uopn a Puppet features simultaneous control of the characters Drev and Snow, manipulable and changeable stages, lots of collectibles and clever puzzles.

Once Upon a Puppet will arrive on 23 April for PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, Xbox X|S Series and Nintendo Switch. It is also already verified for Steam Deck.