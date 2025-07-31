Once Upon a Katamari, first new game in 14 years, launches this year everywhere

A brand new game in the Katamary Damacy series was revealed today during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase. This quirky, surreal and addictive games series by Bandai Namco, which turned 20 last year, saw a renaissance with Katamari Damacy Reroll, a remake launched on Nintendo Switch and other consoles in 2018. More remakes followed, but now we finally have a new entry in the series, for the first time in 14 years: Once Upon a Katamari.

In this new game, The King of All Cosmos was fiddling with a scroll and accidentally destroys the earth and stars. Now we must roll the katamari, that is, this giant sphere made up of different objects picked in the Jurassic, the Ice Age, historic Japan, and more levels.

There will also be multiplayer options, local and online, lots of customisation options and a soundtrack with themes from the whole franchise.

Once Upon a Katamari launches on October 23 for Nintendo Switch 2, Switch 1, as well as PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.