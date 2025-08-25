Once Upon A Katamari comes out October 24th, and it is as weird as you would expect

HQ

We have known for about a month now, that Bandai Namco is releasing a new Katamari Damacy game for the first time in 14 years. And now we have gotten Once Upon A Katamari's opening movie, and with it comes the notion that the game is coming out on October 24th, 2025. Platforms will be Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The opening movie features a song perfomed by chelmico, and the music has been done by Yuu Miyake. The video itself shows the crazy and weird ball rolling simulator action we have come to expect from the series.

See the opening movie right here in Gamereactor... and just wait patiently for October.