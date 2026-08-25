Once Human will get its "biggest content update to date" in October

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NetEase had plenty of treats in store for its fans as part of Gamescom's Opening Night Live show this year, with one such major announcement revolving around Once Human, the survival title that has also just made its arrival on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S after formerly debuting on PC.

During the Geoff Keighley-hosted show, it was revealed Once Human will soon be getting an ocean-based expansion known as Isles of Abyss, which is also regarded as the "biggest content update to date" for the project.

As for what this expansion will be bringing to the table, we're told it will add a "revolutionary survival gameplay experience" and that this will stretch across islands, the ocean surface, and the deep sea. Naturally, the world will be rammed with hazards and dangers, not least including ghost ships, mechanical behemoths, and towering sea creatures too. The player will be required to navigate these threats by building their own Sea Fortress, upgrading it from a simple raft to a powerful vessel equipped with cannons and other offensive tools.

NetEase hasn't yet revealed the exact date for when Once Human's Isles of Abyss expansion will arrive, but we are told it will be sometime in October, so stay tuned for more information and news.