Once Human

Once Human reaches 26 million pre-registrations on iOS and Android

The mobile version will be available in April 2025.

The PvPvE survival game Once Human went into mobile beta testing this autumn on iOS and Android and now the game has finally been given a release window on mobile platforms, which is April 2025.

Chinese NetEase also announced that more than 26 million players have now pre-registered for the game and that number is expected to rise significantly more towards the April release.

The 26 million pre-registrations have triggered various in-game rewards such as new skins, new crafting resources and new cosmetics. If you want to get in on the action, you can pre-register at the official website here.

When the mobile version lands in April, the PC version, along with the mobile version, will get three new scenarios; Code: Purification, Code: Deviation and Code: Broken. The first two are PvE, while the last is a time-limited PvP of 10 days.

Once Human is out on PC and there are also plans to bring it to consoles, but there is no news yet.

