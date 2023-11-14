Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

On Your Tail

On Your Tail, a holiday narrative adventure with furry characters on the Italian coast

Accompany young Diana as she enjoys her holiday in Borgo Marina and becomes embroiled in a mystery that will change her completely.

Do you remember those beach holidays when you were young? Well, depending on who you ask that question will have a more or less fresh answer, but surely we all remember a very special summer with the waves of the sea in the background. And it's that feeling that Italians Memorale Games' narrative adventure On Your Tail, a title coming to Nintendo Switch in the summer of next year, wants to convey.

In this story we follow young Diana as she enjoys a holiday in the fictional Italian seaside town of Borgo Marina, where we can interact with the locals, enjoy some free time and... and confront a mysterious hooded figure.

On Your Tail is coming later to other platforms, but will launch as a temporary exclusive for Nintendo Switch in 2024.

