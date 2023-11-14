On Your Tail, a holiday narrative adventure with furry characters on the Italian coast

Do you remember those beach holidays when you were young? Well, depending on who you ask that question will have a more or less fresh answer, but surely we all remember a very special summer with the waves of the sea in the background. And it's that feeling that Italians Memorale Games' narrative adventure On Your Tail, a title coming to Nintendo Switch in the summer of next year, wants to convey.

In this story we follow young Diana as she enjoys a holiday in the fictional Italian seaside town of Borgo Marina, where we can interact with the locals, enjoy some free time and... and confront a mysterious hooded figure.

On Your Tail is coming later to other platforms, but will launch as a temporary exclusive for Nintendo Switch in 2024.