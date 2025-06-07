On-Together is your next idle game obsession

There has been a bit of a resurgence in the idle game category as of late, especially since desk work continues to be popular and commonplace. These games are ideal for those looking for a motivating way to stay focussed for long study sessions and during work days, as they enable options to quickly disassociate and take a little break between more important tasks. As part of the Wholesome Games Direct show, we've just been introduced to our next idle obsession.

Known as On-Together, the description for the game explains that it aims to the fill a gap at the bottom of your screen, and to let you "meet with your friends for focused work and study sessions" and alternatively to "make the most out of your breaks with fun activities and mini games."

As for what these include, we can expect basketball mini-games, café chill sessions, spontaneous fishing trips, and more, all of which are designed to make long days trapped at a desk more manageable.

There is no release date attached to On-Together yet.