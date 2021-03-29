On the average, PUBG Mobile made 7.4 Million per day in 2020

You're watching Advertisements

We all know that if a mobile game is free-to-play, there's big chance that it has in-game purchases / lootboxes. PUBG Mobile is one of them. However, what makes it stand out the most from other mobile games is, this one makes money big time. Oh, yeah. According to sensortower, the spending on PUBG Mobile on average was $7 million per day throughout 2020, and it is still going strong.

The game has already reached a whopping total $5.1 billion from lifetime player spending, and in 2020 alone PUBG Mobile accumulated $2.7 billion. Just as many other mobile games, PUBG mobile actually benefits from the pandemic situation, people have been investing both more time and money on games, which led its player spending to hit a record of $300 million in March 2020. Barely a surprise, more than half of the revenue comes from China.

Just a few days ago, PUBG Mobile's official Twitter account also revealed that the game has hit 1 billion downloads worldwide. With new content, seasons and events keeping rolling out, we wouldn't be too surprised if PUBG M breaks its own record on player base or revenue numbers again soon.

Are you one of the PUBG mobile players?