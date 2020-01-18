On Point is where video games and airsoft combine

Dansk
We're not the only ones who love busting out the light guns every now and then, but sometimes it's hard to shake the feeling that they're not always super accurate (it's surely not our aim, after all). On Point seems to have a solution to that problem (the accuracy, our aim is beyond solutions) and it does so by blending video games with airsoft target practice. Check out the two videos below, one where we talk to the creators of this fun arcade experience, and the other where you can watch our own Dóri having a go.
