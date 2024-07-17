Omnimovement can't be switched off in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

HQ

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is making one of the series' biggest changes to date with Omnimovement. It'll allow you to sprint, jump, and slide any way you want and is sure to make gunfights much more hectic when you can fly across a room dodging bullets.

If you didn't want to play with this feature, you're out of luck, as the first episode of the Call of Duty podcast goes into more detail on how Omnimovement works, including telling us that we can't turn it off.

The Intelligent Movement feature, though, can be turned off. Intelligent Movement is a feature that is meant to reduce the amount of buttons you need to press for moving around the map. It is designed to work with Omnimovement, so we'll see if it's a hindrance to turn it off. In an interview at Summer Games Fest, we also got to talk about Omnimovement and whether it will feel unfair when players join Black Ops 6's servers for the first time.