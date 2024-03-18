Omni-Man will still be around in Invincible Season 3

HQ

Omni-Man might not be the protagonist of Invincible (the key part being in the show's name), but he does play an important role in the show. As Mark AKA Invincible develops, Omni-Man is a key part of every most of the key moments so far.

According to Omni-Man's voice actor J.K. Simmons, we will continue to see more of Omni-Man in Season 3 of Invincible. He said the following to ScreenRant:

"Yeah, I'm pretty far along. And, again, one of the things that I find really interesting about the way Robert, Simon, and the whole team are continuing to conceive this is that it is like sort of riding the waves. Sometimes, they're gentle waves, and sometimes, they come crashing against the rocks, because sometimes it feels like we almost lose track of Nolan, or lose focus on that character.

"And then, we come back and get a big dose of it, but to me, it never feels like we're getting too much. And the stretches where we're not seeing much, I think it's a really interesting creative choice to not only focus on other things, but to build that sort of anticipation and that sort of mystery of what the hell is going on with Nolan while we're not focused on him. So, yeah, to me, it's all a part of keeping it fresh. And yes, there will be more Nolan in the future, but it'll continue to sort of wax and wane."

So don't expect the show to become Omni-Man: The Show anytime soon, as it seems we'll see more and less of the antihero at any given time. Still, there won't be as long of a wait for Invincible Season 3, as it seems work is being done on it already.