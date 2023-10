HQ

Many were disappointed when Ed Boon ended September by telling Mortal Kombat 1 players we wouldn't get a gameplay trailer for Omni-Man at New York Comic Con, but Mr. Boon was as usual bending the truth a little.

Sure, we haven't received a traditional gameplay trailer, but the video below shows a lot of what Omni-Man will be able to do when he joins Mortal Kombat 1 in November. This includes squashing an opponent's head so hard their eyes pop out and...helping them catch a train...