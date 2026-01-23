Omni-Man returns to Earth and Thragg makes his grand entrance in Invincible's fourth season

HQ

Prime Video has confirmed the official date that Invincible will return to the streaming platform. Get ready to circle it on your calendar because the series will return for its fourth season from March 18, when we'll be in store for a very action-packed and momentous batch of episodes.

The official trailer for the coming season has been shared by the streamer and in it we get to see a bunch of key events that will be explored in the episodes. For one, Omni-Man will return to Earth and face the music in an attempt to recruit his son Mark Grayson to help him and Allen the Alien in the coming war against the Viltrumites. Likewise, we get to see the Viltrimites getting ready to unleash their trump card in the form of the ruler Thragg, voiced by Lee Pace.

All of this is on top of cosmic adventures with Omni-Man and Allen, Atom Eve losing her powers, Mark employing more violent tactics to deal with the growing supervillain threat, and Battle Beast returning too to help spill the blood and guts of (unworthy, in Battle Beast's eyes) Viltrumite warriors.

Are you excited for more Invincible?