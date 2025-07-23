Ominent makes its return in Grounded 2's story trailer

HQ

A new trailer gives us a look at Grounded 2's new story. Following on from the events of the first game, which saw four teens mysteriously shrunk and placed into a backyard filled with hostile insects, the mystery unravelled and it was revealed the shady corporation Ominent was behind it all.

In the new story trailer, we're first introduced to Sloan Beaumont, the face that runs the place for Ominent, it seems. She narrates the whole trailer, telling us there's no more experimenting on kids, and that Ominent has huge plans, despite the footage showing its labs overrun with insects.

Of course, we'll once again be shrunk down for Grounded 2, facing off against wild and mind-controlled insects by the looks of things. Whether Ominent is gone for good is unknown, but there's sure to be a malicious presence waiting for us between the blades of grass.

Grounded 2 launches on the 29th of July in Early Access for Xbox and PC. A PS5 version will launch with the game's full release.