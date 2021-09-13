Omen of Sorrow is coming to Xbox One this week, Steam version coming soon

Via Twitter, developer AOne Games and publisher Eastasiasoft Limited have announced that they are bringing Omen of Sorrow, a competitive fighting game, onto Xbox One on September 15.

However, Xbox One is not the only new platform for this game. It was also confirmed that Omen of Sorrow will soon land on Steam as well. The horror-themed title was initially released on PlayStation 4 in 2018, later landed on PC via EGS back in June 2019.

As described by Eastasiaoft, "Omen of Sorrow is a traditional 4-button fighting game featuring monsters of classic horror and literature, powered by Unreal Engine 4 and presented in 2.5D cinematic style". If it sounds intriguing to you, you can check here for more details about the game. On a side note, Omen of Sorrow is 70% off on EGS right now.

Its Xbox One trailer and a few screenshots can be found below.