Omen of Sorrow adds PS5 and Switch versions

Omen of Sorrow is a monster horror fighting game developed by AOne Games, originally released on PS4 in 2018 then on PC via Epic Games Store in 2019. Later the game landed on Xbox One back in September 2021 with an announcement stating that the game will also land on Steam.

The version for Valve's platform was said to be "coming soon" but no exact release date has been confirmed yet. However, one thing we do know now is that Omen of Sorrow will arrive on 2 more platforms other than the previously-revealed Steam version.

Publisher Eastasiasoft Limited shared the information in a new blog post, saying that Omen of Sorrow will be coming to Nintendo Switch and PS5 as well. As pointed out in the post, "for this expanded release, story mode content has been revised, and new endings have been added to arcade mode. The already released Xbox One version of the game will also receive this content as a free update. With so many new platforms on the horizon, cross-play online multiplayer will soon be made available across all versions of Omen of Sorrow."

In addition, there will be physical editions for above-mentioned consoles, available for pre-order from online retail partner Playasia at 11:00pm Hong Kong time (10:00am ET / 3:00pm UK) on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

"Only 2000 Limited Editions will be produced for Nintendo Switch and 1000 for PS5, including the game, printed manual, soundtrack CD and numbered certificate in a collector's art box. Standard copies are open pre-order", the publisher said.

Will you want to get a set of limited edition for yourself?