Omen and HyperX shows off massive portfolio of new products and refreshes

HQ

An army of new and refreshed products have been released by Omen and HyperX at the start of CES 2024.

The OMEN Transcend 14 Gaming Laptop delivers "unparalleled portability to gamers and creators with exceptional performance, local and cloud-based AI solutions, and stunning customizable visuals". It has IMAX Enhanced Certified 2.8K 120Hz VRR OLED display, coming in at 1,637kg with up to 11.5 hours of battery life and type-C PD rated at 140W. Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU is available.

HyperX launches "the world's most customizable toolless mechanical gaming keyboard on the market" Alloy Rise Keyboard. It comes in both full and 75% size, and has pre-lubed HyperX Linear Switches and pre-installed HyperX PBT Keycaps, and features RGB lighting with an ambient light sensor for auto-adjusting brightness, thus ensuring optimal visuals. The keyboards feature hot-swappable key switches, magnetic top plates and "badge packs, a new 3D Mythic Themed Collection".

OMEN Transcend 32 Gaming Monitor is the world's most advanced gaming monitor with its ability to seamlessly switch between devices and drag and drop files between devices using patented OMEN Gear Switch technology. It delivers 4K, 240Hz OLED, HyperX tuned audio, KVM switch, HDR1000 and 0.3ms response time - but for some reason, it's not priced, and this is something we really really are looking forward to.

And for once, we actually do have pricing information on some of the other reveals:

Pricing & Availability