OMEN and HyperX focus on personalised experience with launch of new product range

Like every year, CES 2024 in Las Vegas is the perfect showcase for most of the major companies in the technology sector to showcase the catalogue of new products that we will be living with from the coming months, and HP's gaming-focused divisions, OMEN and HyperX, have already made their entrance at the show. The new laptops, accessories and software are designed to work within the same gaming ecosystem and focus specifically on customising the user experience when gaming.

"PCs are becoming more and more personal, and this is especially true in the gaming community," said Josephine Tan, senior vice president and president, Gaming Solutions Division, Personal Systems, HP Inc. "Whether it's your gaming notebook, monitor or accessory, HP has developed a customisable solution to fit every need."

OMEN's flagship in 2024 will be the OMEN Transcend 14 laptop, with a fourteen-inch 2.8K 120Hz VRR OLED display and IMAX Enhanced certification, with an 11.5-hour battery life. The system will be supported by an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and an Nvidia RTX 4070. With such "power" under the chassis, the other major advancement in the range is the new direct heat dissipation system via a vapour chamber. The notebook will be available for pre-order from the HP website from 19 January at a price of €1,999.99.

HP has also updated its 16.1-inch OMEN Transcend gaming notebook PC with the addition of a stunning 240Hz 4K OLED display option with new Intel Core i7 HX processors, which will also be found in the 16.1-inch OMEN and the Victus of the same size.

As for HyperX's peripherals line-up, the new HyperX Cloud III wireless headset features intuitive audio pairing with the aforementioned Transcend 14, plus 2.4GHz ULL connectivity.

These were the two stars of HP's presentation, but more headphones, monitors, keyboards and backpacks were also on display. You can check out all the new products here.