OmegaBot offers side-scrolling action for consoles

Following its PC launch today, the console release is on the horizon.

The publisher Red Art Games has officially revealed that OmegaBot (released today for PC) will be released on September 2 on consoles, offering retro inspired platforming action for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. As you might have expected, there are enemies trying to stop you, deadly obstacles and of course a selection of bosses.

We are promised secrets to uncover and a lot of visual variation with "metallic forests, ruins of futuristic cities and other environments", all in colourful pixels. Check out the first teaser-trailer below.

