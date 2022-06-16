OmegaBot offers side-scrolling action for consoles

The publisher Red Art Games has officially revealed that OmegaBot (released today for PC) will be released on September 2 on consoles, offering retro inspired platforming action for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. As you might have expected, there are enemies trying to stop you, deadly obstacles and of course a selection of bosses.

We are promised secrets to uncover and a lot of visual variation with "metallic forests, ruins of futuristic cities and other environments", all in colourful pixels. Check out the first teaser-trailer below.