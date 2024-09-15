Omega Strikers developer reveals new game

Odyssey Interactive, the developer behind Omega Strikers, has announced a new game titled Byte Breakers.

Byte Breakers seeks to build upon what the team learnt from working on Omega Strikers, and features some of the same cast of characters as the frantic PvP sports game:

Upon release, Omega Strikers received a fair amount of buzz from a small but dedicated community who believed it had a lot of potential as a breakout esport title.

However, the title never really hit the peaks needed to become a success, due in large parts to the fact that it was rolled out very slowly.

It's a mistake that Odyssey aren't looking to repeat, and as such sign-ups for Byte Breakers' prototype play test are live now.