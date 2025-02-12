Omega Force takes the Dynasty Warriors series into roguelike territory with Warriors Abyss

The Dynasty Warriors franchise has been kicking ass for nearly 30 years now, and Omega Force and Koei Tecmo are still finding new ways to make it relevant. After the highly succesful Dynasty Warriors Origins, Omega Force takes the series in a new way with a roguelite spin-off, using a higher, fixed camera, but the same frenzied action fans know and love.

"Take command of historic and masterful warriors by challenging countless swarms of enemies", says the game's description. Not much else is known about the plot, but it says it will allow for 16,000,000,000 battle systems.

This title will be only digital. No release date has been given. Are you excited to play the Warriors games in a new way?