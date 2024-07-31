Omega Empress are the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women's Invitational 2024 champions

HQ

There are only a handful of women's tournaments being featured at the Esports World Cup this summer, one of which is the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Women's Invitational 2024, a tournament that saw 12 teams fighting over a slice of a $500,000 prize pool.

Recently, that tournament came to a close, meaning we know who has been crowned as the champion and come out on top of the event. Following a very dominant grand finals, Omega Empress has been dubbed victor, after defeating Team Vitality 3-0.

This result means that Omega Empress is heading home with $180,000 in prize money, as well as a slate of Club Points to be used in the ongoing Club Championship that Team Falcons is currently well in the lead of.