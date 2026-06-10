Omar Artan welcomed as a hero in Somalia, says he is not upset for being sent back from the US

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Omar Abdulkadir Artan, the football referee who was chosen by FIFA to work at World Cup 2026, but was denied entrance to the United States by immigration authorities at the Miami International Airport despite having a valid visa, has returned to his home country, Somalia, and has been welcomed as a hero. Artan was chosen by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) as the best African referee in 2025, and was going to become the first Somali to referee a World Cup match, a huge achievement for a country whose national team have never qualified for one.

Images of Artan's arrival, being greeted by authorities, journalists and also fans right outside the plane, were shared by Nasra Bashir Ali, official of the Somali Government. Artan was welcomed with a bouquet of flowers and a large national flag he used as a cape.

According to EFE, Omar Artan said that he is not upset about being sent back from the United States and thanked the support he has received all around the world. "I will continue to work hard and I won't get discouraged. I promise you that in the next World Cup I will go much further and make history".

His rejection sparked backlash all around the world and adds to the list of instances where Trump's anti-immigration policies have affected players, staff and fans, denying or obstructing entrance to the country.

"Omar Artan didn't just make the WorldCup, he made history as the first Somali referee to get there, and as Africa's best. That milestone stands no matter what", said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general. "The world stands with you as one family, wishing you resilience now and many more major finals to come".