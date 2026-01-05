Olympique Lyonnais explains details about Endrick deal, who wants to "win titles" for Lyon

HQ

Endrick has officially been introduced today as new Olympique Lyon player, but only for six months. The 19-year-old Brazilian, who has barely played any minutes at Real Madrid, has been loaned for six months, until June 30, with no buy option, meaning that in July the player will return to Real Madrid.

Michael Gerlinger, general director of Olympique Lyonnais, explained the details of the contract. As reported by RMC Sport, Endrick comes as a paid loan, of around one million euros, which effectively means that Lyon will pay half of Endrick's 400,000 euro monthly salary, and Real Madrid will pay the other half.

Gerlinger also denied other rumour, that Lyon would have to pay Real Madrid a compensation if Endrick played less than 25 matches over the next six months. "We published everything that needed to be published when the loan was announced", adding that "he'll be able to play 25 matches, don't worry, and even more".

Gerlinger consider this a "deal-deal" for Lyon, as Endrick is "one of the greatest football talents in the world" and they have been waiting for a number 9 for a very long time. "This summer, we made the difficult decision not to sign a number 9, and we were disappointed".

Lyon wants to win titles with Olympique Lyon

Meanwile, Endrick said that "I want to win titles with OL, lead them to the top of the table, and reach the playoffs. I'm a guy who always wants to win".

The Brazilian will make his debut for Lyon on Sunday, in a round of 32 French Cup match against Lille. Lyon stands fifth in Ligue 1, ten behind leaders Lens, and are one of the favourites for Europa League this season, having won all but one games so far of the league phase.