Olympique Lyonnais announces Endrick for a six-month loan from Real Madrid

Olympique Lyonnais has brought an early Christmas gift: Endrick is joining for the second half of the season. The Brazilian striker has barely had any minutes at Real Madrid, so he will play in Lyon between January and June 2026. The deal has been rumoured for a while, and has just been announced by the club with a video.

According to insiders, the deal will last until June 2026, with no buy clause for Lyon, which means that Endrick will return to Real Madrid in July. His salary will be paid equally by the two clubs.

Endrick, often nicknamed as Bobby, will be presented on December 29th, and will start training for the team, with his debut expected on the French Cup match on January 32, a round of 32 match against Lille.

Lyon stands fifth in Ligue 1 and is the current leader of the Europa League table. However, they lacked a true striker, a "number 9", and that's what Endrick will offer. "His attacking profile, his impact in key areas, and his energy are important assets to support the team in the second half of the season, marked by numerous objectives to achieve", said the club.

"Olympique Lyonnais is delighted to welcome Endrick thanks Real Madrid for the quality of the discussions and their collaboration that made his arrival possible", the club added in a statement.