Olympique Lyon relegated to Ligue 2 due to financial troubles, the club will appeal

HQ

Olympique Lyonnais, one of the top football clubs in France, winner of seven straight league titles between 2002 and 2008 and five Coupes de France, among many other trophies, has been relegated to second division, Ligue 2, due to financial concerns. DNGC, organization that oversees the accounts of football clubs in France, has sanctioned the club because of their financial situation.

The DNGC already provisionally demoted the club last November, as a warning for the club to clear up their accounts and pay their debts. After a meeting with club officials, including John Textor, the American businessman who also owns Botafogo in Brazil, the DNGC said that they club had not made enough improvements to lift the punishment.

In a statement, Lyon said that they will immediately appeal after the "incomprehensible" decision, claiming to have met all of their demands. One of the measures taken was the sale of English club Crystal Palace, also owned by Textor (a deal currently pending approval).

"With proven funds and sporting success that has earned us a place in European competition two years in a row, we sincerely do not understand how an administrative decision could have relegated such a major French club".

It will be a long summer for Lyon, but if the decision stands to relegate the team, Reims, loser of the play-off against Metz, would take Lyon's place in Ligue 1 next year. Last season, Lyon ended sixth in Ligue 1, granting them qualification for Conference League.