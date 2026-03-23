Olympique de Marseille announces departure of president Pablo Longoria following institutional crisis

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Olympique de Marseille has announced on Monday the departure of Pablo Longoria, its president since February 2021. Longoria's exit is the latest in a series of departures since February that started following the resignation of coach Roberto De Zerbi in February, after losing 5-0 in the Le Classique against Paris Saint-Germain. After the coach, the director of football Medhi Benatia also announced his resignation until the end of the season.

"OM wishes to acknowledge the commitment, passion, and work accomplished by Pablo Longoria over the past six years in service of the club. It extends its sincerest wishes for success in his future career." He has been replaced by Alban Juster, interim chairman of the board until the end of the season.

During the nearly six years since the Spaniard, who formerly worked as scout at Newcastle United, Sassuolo, Atalanta, Juventus, and Valencia, worked in Marseille (he joined in July 2020 as sporting director), the French team reached two European semifinals (Europa League in 2024 and Conference League in 2024), and played for Champions League in 2022/23 and 2025/26.

Olympique de Marseille's last major title was the Ligue 1 in 2009/10 as well as three Cup Leagues in a row between 2010 and 2012, a tournament that stopped in 2020. Currently, Marseille is third in Ligue 1, fighting with Lyon, Lille, and Monaco for the third place that gives access to Champions League next season.