Olympic figure skating medalists perform as Sub-Zero and Kitana from Mortal Kombat

HQ

If you're following the Winter Olympics, you've probably seen rising star Alysa Liu, who charmed not only the judges but pretty much the whole world with her figure skating this past weekend. But there have, of course, been several other figure skaters who deserve a mention - and since this is a gaming site, we would like to take this opportunity to highlight Georgia's skaters Luka Berulava and Anastasiia Metelkina.

During the closing Figure Skating Exhibition Gala, the two silver medalists performed as Sub-Zero and Kitana in a beautifully choreographed fight to the tune of The Immortals' banging Techno Syndrome from the first Mortal Kombat movie (the one from 1995). If you want to check out the whole performance, you can find it below on Bluesky.