Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen takes "short break" after necessary elbow surgery

Zheng Qinwen, one of the revelations in tennis last year, will miss the US Open. The current World No. 6 was relatively unknown before the Australian Open in 2024, when she reached the final, losing to Aryna Sabalenka. The Chinese player, however, claimed Gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, followed by quarter-final appearances at US Open and Australian Open this year.

However, Zheng will not appear at the US Open this year. On July 19, the 22-year-old posted that she had undergone surgery on her right elbow, due to "persistent pain" over the past months. She took the decision after consulting with specialists, knowing that as a result, she will miss several important tournaments. But she said that it will be "a short break and I see it as a necessary step toward a better version of myself on court."

In her career, Zheng, born in Shiyan but living and training in Barcelona since 2019, with Coco Gauff coach Pere Riba, has already won five WTA titles, although she did not win anything in 2025.