OlliOllii World and Rollerdome will return to Steam after a brief hiatus

Over the weekend, the skating games OlliOlli World and Rollerdome disappeared from the Steam storefront. None could really find out why this had happened, but assumed it was due to publisher Private Division being sold to an unknown buyer.

Now, we have an update, and it's a positive one. Coming from senior Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach, who spoke with a 2K Games representative, apparently neither OlliOlli World nor Rollerdome were included in the Private Division sale.

This means that both games will now fall under the 2K Games label, and will return to Steam soon. A silver lining at the end of this story, but a scary reminder that games can disappear from digital storefronts at pretty much any time.