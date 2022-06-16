Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
OlliOlli World

OlliOlli World's Void Riders expansion has launched

The first of two expansions for the game tasks players with avoiding alien abduction.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Roll7 has officially launched the first of two major expansions for its vibrant skateboarding title OlliOlli World. Known as the Void Riders expansion, we're told that this will task players with avoiding abduction from aliens that have come to Radlandia to acquire skater specimens for the Nebulord character.

Bringing a new alien zone to traverse and explore, as well a host of fresh challenges and gear to unlock and wear, this expansion is available to anyone who owns the Rad Edition of the game or those that have the Expansion Pass for the title. You can check out the trailer for the Void Riders expansion below.

And as for the second expansion, all we know is that it will be dropping in late 2022.

HQ
OlliOlli World

Related texts

0
OlliOlli WorldScore

OlliOlli World
REVIEW. Written by Alberto Garrido

Roll7's latest title makes for an amazing and demanding arcade game for all skateboarding lovers.



Loading next content