OlliOlli World's Void Riders expansion has launched

Roll7 has officially launched the first of two major expansions for its vibrant skateboarding title OlliOlli World. Known as the Void Riders expansion, we're told that this will task players with avoiding abduction from aliens that have come to Radlandia to acquire skater specimens for the Nebulord character.

Bringing a new alien zone to traverse and explore, as well a host of fresh challenges and gear to unlock and wear, this expansion is available to anyone who owns the Rad Edition of the game or those that have the Expansion Pass for the title. You can check out the trailer for the Void Riders expansion below.

And as for the second expansion, all we know is that it will be dropping in late 2022.