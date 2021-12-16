OlliOlli World launch date confirmed to be February 8, 2022

HQ

During the Nintendo Indie World Showcase earlier, OlliOlli World confirmed its release date.

OlliOlli World was originally scheduled to release in winter in 2021 when it was unveiled as the third entry of the popular skateboarding series back in April. However, with its developer Roll7 being acquired by Private Division (owned by Take Two), the launch time of the game has been adjusted and set to be during Take-Two's fiscal 4th quarter - which now has been confirmed to be on February 8, 2022. This colourful platformer will land on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series by then.

The game is available for pre-order now. If you decide to get the game early, no matter which edition you choose, you'll receive the OlliOlli World Pre-Order Hero Pack as bonus. The pack includes some nice in-game cosmetic items such as Bunnylord Head, Hero T-Shirt, Hero Skate Deck, Hero Tattoos, and Hero Arm Cast. Check the link above for more details.