OlliOlli World

OlliOlli World is the latest entry in the popular indie skateboarding series

It's set to launch on all modern platforms this winter.

One of the most exciting games to be revealed during today's Nintendo Indie World Showcase was OlliOlli World, the forthcoming third entry into the popular skateboarding series (you can check out its announcement trailer in the video above).

The game is said to feature "a bizarre cast of characters," and it will see you embark upon a roadtrip across the brightly coloured world of Radland. It will also enable players to fully customise their character's looks, tricks, and style, and it will include millions of unique levels in its Sandbox Mode.

"We couldn't be happier to finally bring the vision we've always had for the OlliOlli series to life with this ambitious new evolution," said Simon Bennett, Co-CEO at Roll7. "We wanted to embrace the weird, wonderful, and diverse side of skateboarding culture with a game that's all about going on a road trip with your friends, finding crazy spots, pulling mad tricks, and most of all, skating everything in sight!"

No release date has been confirmed yet, but it will arrive sometime this winter on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series.

