OlliOlli dev Roll7 has been scooped up by Private Division

HQ

Roll7, the independent developer responsible for bringing us the OlliOlli series, has now been acquired by Take-Two Interactive subsidiary Private Division for an undisclosed sum.

You might have seen these two names together before and that's because Private Division is acting as the publisher of Roll7's most recent title OlliOlli World. The vibrantly colourful game is the third entry in the series and the first to be published by Private Division. You can take a look at our first impressions of OlliOlli World here.

Executive Vice President and Head of Private Division Michael Worosz recently said within a statement: "We're thrilled to welcome Roll7 to the Private Division family. As a team passionate about action sports ourselves, seeing how Roll7 combines the thrill of competition with the zen of achieving flow-state in a videogame is remarkable, and we can't wait to show the world this phenomenon with our release of OlliOlli World this winter."

Roll7 Co-CEO Simon Bennett shared a similar sense of enthusiasm about the acquisition and said: "Private Division has been an incredible publishing partner for OlliOlli World, and we're elated to continue to grow as a studio as part of the label."

Thanks, IGN.