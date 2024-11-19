Olivier Courtemarche is the new head of mobile at PlayStation Studios

HQ

After a period of vacancy since June 2023, Sony and PlayStation Studios have found a new head of the mobile division. Olivier Courtemarche, an industry veteran at Zynga and Meta, will lead this division of Sony Interactive Entertainment's games business alongside Kris Davis.

While it is a position of great responsibility that he says he welcomes at LinkedIn, Courtemarche has a tough task ahead of him. With the catastrophic closure of Concord also came the closure of mobile game development studio Neon Koi, known as Savage Game Studios when Sony first became interested in the mobile games business. This means that SIE must devise a new growth strategy for this business segment, where in addition its main competitor in desktop gaming, Discord, has the giant Bing, after acquiring it in the Activision Blizzard deal.

Good luck, Olivier.

Thanks, Mobilegamer.biz.