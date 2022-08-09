Olivia Newton-John has died

HQ

If you were young in the 70's or 80's, you surely remember the musical romantic comedy movie Grease. It was released in 1978 and helped shape pop-culture and had a huge impact of the youngsters of this era, largely thanks to John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John playing the main characters Danny and Sandy.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck late yesterday, as it was confirmed that Newton-John has died of breast cancer related causes, at an age of 73. John Travolta and Olivia stayed very good friends in real life and didn't mind celebrating Grease's cult following, and just four years ago, they recreated some of the magic from the movie during an event to celebrate the 40th anniversary.

Therefore it seems fitting that Travolta had a beautiful farewell for his old friend to share, writing that she "made all of our lives so much better". You can read his obituary below.