Olivia Cooke tops the cast for Prime Video's psychological thriller The Girlfriend

Prime Video has presented a first taste of the upcoming psychological thriller series The Girlfriend. The show follows a mother whose life begins to spiral out when she meets the new partner of her son, a woman who seems to be hiding something, perhaps even something sinister.

The show is headlined by House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke as the girlfriend known as Cherry, but it also features Robin Wright as the concerned mother and Laurie Davidson as the son Daniel.

It will be coming to Prime Video as soon as September 10, and to prepare for this arrival, a teaser trailer has arrived, which you can see below alongside the official synopsis.

"The Girlfriend follows Laura (Wright), a woman who seemingly has it all: a glittering career, a loving husband, and her precious son, Daniel. Her perfect life begins to unravel when Daniel brings home Cherry (Cooke), a girlfriend who changes everything. After a tense introduction, Laura becomes convinced Cherry is hiding something. Is she a manipulative social climber, or is Laura just paranoid? The truth is a matter of perspective."