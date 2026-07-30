Olivia Colman marries a wicker man in bizarre and raunchy flick Wicker

It looks like we have a candidate for the strangest film of 2026. In October, Black Bear will be bringing the movie known as Wicker to cinemas, with this being a dramedy that follows an ostracized fisherwoman who overcomes judgemental village folk by marrying a man made entirely out of wicker.

Yep, it's as peculiar as it sounds, but even more so when considering the rather impressive cast attached to the project, as Olivia Colman headlines but is supported by Alexander Skarsgard, Elizabeth Debicki, Peter Dinklage, Marli Siu, and Nabhaan Rizwan.

Directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson and based on a script written by Fischer, Wilson, and Ursula Wills, Wicker will be debuting in cinemas on October 30, and you can see the weird trailer below alongside its official synopsis.

"On the outskirts of a village by the sea, lives a Fisherwoman; smelly, single and perpetually ridiculed. One day, fed up with her stuffy, small-minded neighbours, she commissions herself a husband to be made from wicker. In an otherwise conservative town, this unconventional romance sparks outrage, jealousy and chaos."