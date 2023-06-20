Oliver Stone on John Wick 4: 'Disgusting'

HQ

There's no doubt that the fourth movie about mega-super-über-duper assassin John Wick and his botched mass murder spree has divided the movie world into two camps. Many love it and its three-hour ultra-violence spree while others dislike the fact that it's the same thing, all the time, for three long hours with zero chance of Wick actually getting hurt or dying. One of those who really disliked the movie is Platoon/WallStreet director Oliver Stone who really didn't hold back when sharing his personal impressions after watching John Wick 4.

"I saw John Wick 4 on the plane. Talk about volume. I think the film is disgusting beyond belief. Disgusting. I don't know what people are thinking. Maybe I was watching 'G.I. Joe' when I was a kid. But [Keanu Reeves] kills, what, three, four hundred people in the fucking movie. And as a combat veteran, I gotta tell you, not one of them is believable. I realize it's a movie, but it's become a video game more than a movie. It's lost touch with reality. The audience perhaps likes the video game. But I get bored by it. How many cars can crash? How many stunts can you do? What's the difference between 'Fast and Furious' and some other film? It's just one thing after another. Whether it's a super-human Marvel character or just a human being like John Wick, it doesn't make any difference. It's not believable."

