Olija developer launches demo for upcoming game called Forestrike

HQ

If you enjoyed the adventure that was the game Olija a few years ago, you will be familiar with the work of developer Skeleton Crew Studio. That very team is gearing up to debut its next work, with this being described as a tactical kung-fu game where repetition and practice is the key to success. Essentially, think Sifu but 2D and with a pixelated art style.

The reason we bring this up is because Skeleton Crew has just released a new trailer for the project known as Forestrike, and in this trailer we get to learn all about the Leaf style of combat and how that enables the player to manipulate and control the flow of battle and even turn enemies' attacks against themselves.

Be sure to check out the latest trailer for Forestrike below to see if this game is worth sticking on your wishlist. Or perhaps better yet, try out the game and then make that decision, as Skeleton Crew has also just debuted a demo for the project, enabling fans to meet Old Master Talgun and to begin learning the anti-violent teachings of the Leaf School.

Forestrike is currently slated for a 2025 arrival on PC and Nintendo Switch.