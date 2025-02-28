Oldest known Holocaust survivor passes away at 113

HQ

Rose Girone, the oldest known Holocaust survivor, has passed away at the age of 113, leaving behind a legacy of courage that spanned decades. The organization said she passed away on Monday. CNN announced on Thursday that she died in a nursing home in Bellmore, New York (via Reuters).

Born in Breslau, Germany, she faced the horrors of the Holocaust as a young woman, pregnant and separated from her husband when he was arrested and sent to the Buchenwald concentration camp. Despite the unthinkable adversity, Girone endured, later fleeing with her family to Shanghai after her husband's release.

Known for her resilience and level-headedness, she became a pillar of support for those around her, including her daughter, Reha Bennicasa, who recalled her mother's ability to solve any problem with remarkable calmness. Today, nearly a quarter of a million Holocaust survivors remain, with just over ten thousand living in New York.