Older Volvo cars finally get redesigned interface rollout

HQ

Google introduced its Google-based in-car OS in 2020, and began the rollout in several models. However, down the line it switched to a new interface design, one that did not make its way to all available models.

Now though, it seems that this redesigned OS will finally be available on all active models in the portfolio, and additionally be introduced through a free update to all models built after 2020, this has been confirmed by Volvo in a press release.

This redesign will come through version 5.05, which was, after delays, released yesterday. Over the next three weeks, it will make its way to 2.5 million cars across the globe, and offer a streamlined interface, and is referred to as "Volvo Car UX".

There's a new home screen, a persistent button bar at the bottom for popular functions and much, much more.