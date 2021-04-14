Older gamers are becoming increasingly common

You're watching Advertisements

It's important to remember that video games are still a fairly young form of pop culture that has grown at lightspeed. This means there are older generations who basically don't play video games at all, whereas for younger audiences it is way more common to play than to watch movies or read a book.

But! Today's older gamers were born when the first real consoles launched in the 70's, and as a result, it's becoming increasingly popular to play video games. The marketing research firm Global Web Index reveals that it has grown 32% in only three years time. One could also assume that the pandemic has made video games a viable form of entertainment more people has tried during the last year.

David Melia, who is VP of sports and gaming at Global Web Index, had this to say regarding the results of the research:

"Gamers are often portrayed in the media in a certain way, but as with many stereotypes, they aren't necessarily who you think they are"

This is also in line with NPD findings reported last year, which showed that gamers over 45 increased by 17% during 2020 compared to 2019. Basically, we are in a transition now with what likely will be the last generation of old people that don't play video games.

Do you think you will be playing games after you have retired?

Thanks Games Industry