Older DSiWare titles appear to have been pulled from the 3DS eShop

Hundreds of titles have seemingly disappeared overnight.

Nintendo has now apparently delivered another punishing blow to the 3DS, which has been sitting in retirement since last year. Twitter user @comeoutpunching has reported that hundreds of DSiWare titles have been pulled from the eShop with no prior warning from Nintendo. The titles are said to be pre-2011 and a comprehensive list of the removed titles has been compiled here by Da12thKind.

This is a sad day indeed as it means that many quality titles are now inaccessible as they didn't previously release physically. Some of the games to be taken down from the 3DS eShop include Dr. Mario Express, Mr. Driller: Drill Till You Drop and Asphalt 4.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.

