Old starters, new moves come to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with the Indigo Disk DLC

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have just given us a new look at the upcoming Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC, specifically the second half of that expansion, the Indigo Disk.

In the trailer, we see that pretty much every past starter will be available to catch in the new open area added in the Indigo Disk. From Bulbasaur to Blaziken, Popplio to Piplup, you'll be able to swap out your team's leader for whichever starter you adore and it seems that these Pokemon won't be too hard to find, either.

Also, some big changes are coming to battles, namely in the form of new moves. A lot of these moves, like Upper Hand and Thunderclap, are all about striking before an opponent can attack. In the former move, you can even hit an opponent first if they have a priority move like Quick Attack.

The new Paradox Pokémon have also had their types confirmed. Raging Bolt (Raiku with a long neck) is now confirmed to be Electric/Dragon, and Iron Crown is a Steel/Psychic-type.

The Teal Mask launches on the 13th of September and the Indigo Disk will be available this Winter.