Old school action is on the menu in first trailer for the Glen Powell-led The Running Man

We've known for a while that director Edgar Wright and popular star Glen Powell were teaming for a remake of the action classic The Running Man, based on Stephen King's famed novel. Now, as we're nearing the planned premiere date for this movie, which will debut on November 7, a first glimpse of the flick has arrived and presented a look at a movie that looks entertaining, chaotic, and at times quite old school in its action setup.

For those unaware of what The Running Man is about, it's set in a near-future society where individuals known as Runners are able to sign up and compete in a deadly game show competition where if they can survive for 30 days while being hunted by absolutely everyone (including trained assassins), they will walk away with an immense cash prize.

The original film starred Arnold Schwarzenegger in the leading role, but here Powell is taking over and running for his life as the character of Ben Richards, all to appease producer Dan Killian, played by Josh Brolin. Needless to say, this film has no brakes and is ideal for all action fans looking for something intense and hectic this autumn.

Check out the trailer for The Running Man below, as well as its official synopsis.

"​In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show's charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben's defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall."